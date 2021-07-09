Booster shot or no booster shot?

(WWLP) – Will you need a booster COVID shot?

Pfizer announced it would seek authorization for a third dose of their vaccine. To booster shot, or to not booster shot…that is the question.

Dr. Estaban Depilar-Morales, of the Baystate Health Infectious Disease division, told 22News, “The information that Pfizer published not that long ago for six months tells us that you still have a lot of antibodies six months after you get your shot.”

The FDA and CDC said if you’ve been fully vaccinated you do not need a booster shot at this time. But now, Pfizer says they will seek authorization for a COVID booster vaccine to administer within 12 months of your original shot.

Dr. Estaban Depilar-Morales went on to say, “It is shown that another shot a few months later will boost the numbers of antibodies in your system, I think the question we need to answer is if those antibodies protect against the variants that we’re seeing.”

The federal health experts say vaccinated people are protected from variants, including the Delta variant. Pfizer says the booster shot enhances your immunity to the virus and potentially provides more protection against variants. Saying their booster dose produces higher levels of antibodies than the original doses.

“If I had to guess, it’s possible we will need a booster. I think that the CDC and the FDA are doing the right thing saying for now, with the information that we have no I think we are doing okay. Let’s look at the information and see if we need to get better,” Dr. Estaban Depilar-Morales added.

Pfizer has not given their data that supports the booster shot to the health experts yet, but the CDC and FDA say they will review it once it becomes available and are prepared for booster doses if “the science demonstrates that they are needed.”