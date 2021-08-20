Boston mayor announces indoor mask mandate for public places

BOSTON (WWLP) – Boston’s mayor announced Friday that masks will be required for all indoor public places starting August 27.

Kim Janey’s office said the mandate will apply to everyone age 2 and older who enters a business, retail shop, club, government office, or any other public venue.

Mayor Janey explained that the mask mandate is being imposed ahead of the arrival of more than 50,000 college students from across the nation, and a return to classes for more than 50,000 Boston Public School students.