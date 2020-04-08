1  of  4
BR girl celebrates with drive-by birthday party

Coronavirus

by: Brittany Tully

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Krisit Innis

Most people are turning to drive-by or virtual birthday parties during this time. Social distancing is changing the way people celebrate many events during this Covid-19 pandemic.

Baton Rouge native Amy Vandiver Dighton got to work to put on a mini-birthday party for her daughter followed by a surprise parade. Her daughter’s parade consisted of family on both her mom & dad’s side, her teachers and soccer team mates.

Dighton told NBC 33, “She cried her eyes out. This was her aunt’s idea, and then we all pooled together to make it happen”.

https://www.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10104801007370044&id=50309079%3Fsfnsn%3Dmo

