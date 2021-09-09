Breakthrough cases growing in Massachusetts

BOSTON (SHNS) – Over the week that ended Saturday, 4,415 COVID-19 infections were reported in people who had been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, the Department of Public Health said Tuesday.

The figure reported Tuesday continues the trend of increasing weekly breakthrough infections that’s been in place since DPH announced the initial batch as of late July and as the Delta variant has become dominant in Massachusetts and around the country.

The newly-reported breakthrough cases raise the state’s total, as of Sept. 4, to 23,858 — accounting for 0.53 percent of the 4.52 million fully vaccinated Bay Staters. Of the vaccinated people who have been infected with the coronavirus, 762 have been hospitalized (an increase of 111 in the last week) and 162 have died (an increase of 18 in the last week).

DPH cautioned that there are probably more breakthrough infections and hospitalizations among fully vaccinated people than it counts and can report.

The case count “may be undercounted due to discrepancies in the names and dates of birth of individuals, resulting in an inability to match records across systems,” DPH said in a small text note and added that its hospitalization data “is likely also undercounted as identification and reporting of hospitalized cases relies on that information being obtainable by case investigators through patient interview.”