Burke County commissioners adopt COVID-19 ordinance

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Wednesday, Burke County Commissioners adopted a ordinance that restricts gatherings and certain businesses. The ordinance is similar to the one the City of Waynesboro enacted earlier this week.

The decision comes after multiple positive covid-19 cases were identified from Palmer Grove Baptist Church.

Commissioners met virtually and unanimously adopted the COIVD-19 ordinance that limits gatherings to no more than 10 people with exceptions for only for essential activities. Restaurants will need to do drive-thru or take-out. Some businesses like barber shops and salons will have to close due to their inability to maintain 6 feet of separation for services.

The ordinance will take effect at midnight Wednesday and will be strictest rules for Burke county, but only until Friday, which is when Governor Brian Kemp’s statewide shelter in place order takes effect.

Burke County Sheriff’s Office’s Chief Deputy Lewis Blanchard says their enforcement of both the Burke County ordinance and the Governor’s ordinance will start with notifying the public and making sure people understand it.

“Most people when the police show up are going to listen and most people are law abiding citizens who this will affect,” Chief Blanchard says.

Commissioners also got an update from Burke Health Department Nurse Manager Gina Richardson on the county’s COVID-19 cases.

“There are 11 cases in the county that have tested positive and are confirmed for COVID-19,” Richardson told commissioners.

County Administrator Merv Waldrop then emphasized the number could be higher than the 11 confirmed positives.

“There may be people who have it, who have taken the test, but it takes several days to come back so the situation is probably worse than we think. It’s probably worse than 11 cases,” Waldrop said.

To which Richardson responded, “For the turnaround for the test, it’s taking anywhere from 5-7 days for Department of Public Health to get notification.”

Commissioners also got an update from the Burke County Medical Center.

“We still have adequate supplies at this time,” says CEO/CFO Tiffany Varadoe. “We have received some supplies from the state stockpile and are making requests daily.”

Varnadoe says the hospital now only has one entrance through the Emergency Department where temperatures are checked prior to entry. They are no longer accepting visitors unless the patient is a minor accompanied by a guardian or for certain end-of-life situations.

Health leaders say anyone who went to Palmer Grove Baptist Church from March 8-29 needs to monitor for coronavirus symptoms and tell a doctor if you have them. You should not go to work or school and should avoid public places, which includes family gatherings. They want you to share this information with family and friends, even if they are ‘re not regular attendees.

