Calera Police Department steps in to celebrate 5-year-old’s birthday

CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) — When word got out that a child from Calera wouldn’t be able to have any of his friends for his fifth birthday party, the Calera Police Department stepped up.
In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Brandon Allen explained how the Calera PD drove by their house, sirens blaring, to wish his son, Nolan, a happy birthday because the 5-year-old boy could not have a big party due to the coronavirus outbreak.
You can watch the officers give their happy birthday wishes to Nolan down below.
LATEST POSTS
- Coronavirus peak coming as US grapples with increasing cases
- LIST: State parks in Massachusetts opening early to encourage safe social distancing
- USPS reports 3 COVID-19 cases at Westfield Post Office
- 21 deaths at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home; 59 residents positive for COVID-19
- City of Greenfield reports 46 confirmed cases of COVID-19