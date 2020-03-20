1  of  3
California becomes first state to put shelter in place order into effect

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- States across the nation have put multiple measures into effect to combat the spread of COVID-19.

We’ve heard of quarantine and isolation as ways to protect and heal from the virus and now California is the first to start sheltering in place.

California Governor Gavin Newsome issued a statewide order Thursday evening.

Quarantine and Isolation have to do with possible exposure to the virus but with a shelter in place order that applies to everyone meaning all must stay home to prevent a further spread of COVID-19.

According to the California’s state government website, everyone is required to stay home except to get food, care for a relative or friend, get necessary health care, or go to an essential job.

“Could be the start of something that goes across the country, it’s a pandemic and we have to face reality and if I’m out right now because we need essentials and I probably won’t go out for the rest of the weekend,” West Springfield resident Rick Miller said.

However not everyone is taking caution.

“I don’t think a lot of people take this seriously, we’ll see what happens, anything can happen but I know the Governors are doing the right thing,” West Springfield resident Bev Santaniello said.

Governor Newsome added that services such as grocery stores, pharmacies and banks will remain open.

New York joins California in locking down against the virus

