California becomes first state to put shelter in place order into effect

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- States across the nation have put multiple measures into effect to combat the spread of COVID-19.

We’ve heard of quarantine and isolation as ways to protect and heal from the virus and now California is the first to start sheltering in place.

California Governor Gavin Newsome issued a statewide order Thursday evening.

Quarantine and Isolation have to do with possible exposure to the virus but with a shelter in place order that applies to everyone meaning all must stay home to prevent a further spread of COVID-19.

According to the California’s state government website, everyone is required to stay home except to get food, care for a relative or friend, get necessary health care, or go to an essential job.

“Could be the start of something that goes across the country, it’s a pandemic and we have to face reality and if I’m out right now because we need essentials and I probably won’t go out for the rest of the weekend,” West Springfield resident Rick Miller said.

However not everyone is taking caution.

“I don’t think a lot of people take this seriously, we’ll see what happens, anything can happen but I know the Governors are doing the right thing,” West Springfield resident Bev Santaniello said.

Governor Newsome added that services such as grocery stores, pharmacies and banks will remain open.