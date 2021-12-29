California becomes first state to report 5M COVID-19 cases

People line up for a free COVID-19 rapid test at a gas station in the Reseda section of Los Angeles on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, as California braces for a post-holiday virus surge. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As many make their way back home from holiday gatherings, many states are seeing an uptick in positive coronavirus cases.

The same day Massachusetts recorded its one-millionth COVID-19 case, California became the first state to report five million cases.

Within the state of California over 75 thousand people have died from the virus since the start of the pandemic. And public health officials say there is another surge coming after holiday gatherings.

Nationwide, the United States has seen 52.8 million cases and more than 816 thousand deaths. All 50 states are designated as high-risk for transmission by the CDC.