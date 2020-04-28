Can nursing homes dedicated to virus patients stop spread?

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Some states are setting aside entire nursing homes for residents who are recovering from COVID-19 but still might be contagious or not have immunity.

Critics worry about harm that might come to frail, elderly residents by transferring them to make room in repurposed nursing homes. But some health experts and advocates see potential in combating further infection and freeing up hospital space. And many relatives embrace the concept as a way to protect their loved ones.

The first of nine planned nursing homes in Connecticut set aside for recuperating COVID-19 patients opened this month. The concept has been introduced in other states including Massachusetts and Utah.