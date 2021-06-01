Cape Ann collaborative seeking community partners

BOSTON (SHNS) – A North Shore vaccine collaborative is “actively seeking community organizations to collaborate with in the coming weeks to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinics,” its operators said Tuesday.

The Greater Cape Ann Community Collaborative — which consists of the municipal governments for Boxford, Essex, Gloucester, Hamilton, Ipswich, Manchester-by-the-Sea, Middleton, Topsfield, Rockport and Wenham — vaccinated about 80 people across its first two clinics last week.

Along with a series of regular clinics (Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Coolidge Hall in Topsfield, Saturdays in June at Rockport Elementary School, and Mondays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Our Lady of Hope Parish in Ipswich), the collaborative is encouraging local organizations looking to partner on a vaccination clinic to contact Hamilton Public Health Nurse Rachel Lee at 978-290-9618.

The collaborative said it “is authorized by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health to administer vaccines in public spaces, and in targeted spaces such as businesses, schools, and houses of worship.”