OTIS, Mass (WWLP) – According to the Chief of Police of Otis, there’s a presumptive case of COVID-19 in the town of Otis.

Otis Chief of Police, Daniel T. Hamill, announced the case to the police’s Facebook at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday. Information from the CDC and Massachusetts Department of Public Health is posted to the town’s website and information will be updated and posted as it’s received.