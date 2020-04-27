Caution urged as states reopen

(NBC News) The federal government is urging caution as a several states begin easing COVID-19 restrictions.

Many don’t appear to be following guidelines issued by the White House.

“I am sure a lot of people have missed the asterisk, but we said to look not only statewide, but county by county,” White House Coronavirus Task Force member Dr. Deborah Birx said Sunday.



New York’s plan is to restart construction, then essential businesses after may 15th, only where coronavirus cases are dropping.



“If you don’t have 14 days of decline, nobody would say be reckless and open anyway,” says New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.



new Jersey’s Governor Phil Murphy says his state is not ready, and is still “a number of weeks away” from easing stay-at-home orders.

