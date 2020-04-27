1  of  3
Breaking News
Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 3,003 deaths, 56,462 COVID-19 cases total Springfield man charged with the September 2019 murder Baystate Health: Over 4,200 test negative for COVID-19

Caution urged as states reopen

Coronavirus

by: NBC's Tracie Potts

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News)  The federal government is urging caution as a several states begin easing COVID-19 restrictions.

Many don’t appear to be following guidelines issued by the White House.

“I am sure a lot of people have missed the asterisk, but we said to look not only statewide, but county by county,” White House Coronavirus Task Force member Dr. Deborah Birx said Sunday.
 
New York’s plan is to restart construction, then essential businesses after may 15th, only where coronavirus cases are dropping. 
 
“If you don’t have 14 days of decline, nobody would say be reckless and open anyway,” says New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.
 
new Jersey’s Governor Phil Murphy says his state is not ready, and is still “a number of weeks away” from easing stay-at-home orders.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/3cQPgh9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today