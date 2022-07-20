WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWLP)– The CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ (ACIP) says that Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine is now an option for adults over age 18 seeking immunization from the virus.

The two dose vaccine should be available within the next few weeks in the United States. It is currently being used Canada, Australia and several European countries. It had been approved for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last week but needed CDC approval before it could be used in the U.S.

The Novavax vaccine differs from Pfizer and Moderna’s because it involves a more traditional method of vaccine creation by using harmless proteins of the COVID-19 virus alongside another ingredient called an adjuvant which helps the immune system respond to the virus in the future.

“Today, we have expanded the options available to adults in the U.S. by recommending another safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine. If you have been waiting for a COVID-19 vaccine built on a different technology than those previously available, now is the time to join the millions of Americans who have been vaccinated. With COVID-19 cases on the rise again across parts of the country, vaccination is critical to help protect against the complications of severe COVID-19 disease,” remarked CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky.

Health officials are hoping that this new vaccine will appeal to adults who have not been immunized against COVID-19. Currently 67.1% of the country’s population is fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.