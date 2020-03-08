CDC: Coronavirus could spread on surfaces

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP)- Rocky’s Ace Hardware has been out of disinfectants, like wipes, for more than 2 weeks now.

Austin Gosselin, Manager at Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Agawam told 22News, “Everyday, its been crazy, yeah everyday I get calls about them.”

They’ve also been selling out of masks, which some people actually need for their jobs.



“We just need them for our field, demolition and what not, our health is at risk, but they are nowhere to be found,” said Kenny Corliss of Agawam.



Residents searching for wipes and other disinfectant products have been coming across empty shelves at local stores. Rocky’s Ace Hardware doesn’t know when they’ll get them back in stock, but you can make your own hand sanitizer and cleaning solution at home.

You can mix rubbing alcohol with aloe vera gel to make hand sanitizer. And you can make your own cleaning solution by combining rubbing alcohol, dish soap, and water. Always use caution when mixing cleaning products, and NEVER mix bleach and ammonia.

According to the CDC, its possible to become infected by the coronvirus after touching a surface or object that has the virus on it, but they are still assessing how long it can survive on surfaces. That’s why its recommended you take preventive measures. Those include frequently washing your hands, using hand sanitizer, and cleaning frequently-touched surfaces.



“I think everyone is worried to a certain extent now I won’t fly or anything and I wash my hands now more than I ever did,” said Fred Rood of West Springfield.