CDC COVID vaccine tracker map shows how rollouts are going in each state

(WTNH) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has created an interactive map that details how the distribution and administration of the COVID-19 vaccines are going per state.

Previously, the website only tracked distributed and administered doses nationwide.

Credit: CDC

Now, it also includes total doses distributed, total doses distributed per 100,000 people and the number of people who have received their first dose.

Presently, the data shows that as of 11 a.m. on Friday, 219,125 vaccines have been distributed in Connecticut — 100,889 of which have been administered.

So far, 21,419,800 doses have been distributed nationwide. Roughly, 5,919,418 people have received the first dose.

The tracker is set to get updated on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The the case of a holiday, it will be updated the following day.

Visit the CDC’s website for more information.

You can view the full interactive map below: