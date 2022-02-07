CDC: Indoor masking should continue for foreseeable future

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Face coverings have become a staple of pandemic-era life throughout the world, and we may not be able to stop wearing them indoors anytime soon. CDC officials say that we are not close to the finish line when it comes to getting rid of masks.

Last year, the CDC recommended indoor mask mandates in cities and towns recording more than 50 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people per day. Today, 99.9% of U.S. counties are above that threshold, including all counties in the Northeast. Because of that, and the risk of a future variant perpetuating the pandemic worldwide, CDC officials will not predict when we can stop wearing masks; saying COVID-19 will be with us “for the long term.”

So, how do you maximize your mask so you don’t have to keep buying more? When it comes to N95 masks, the CDC recommends that each day when you’re done wearing it, place it in a paper bag and set it aside. The bag will protect the mask from further contamination in the air, while allowing anything on the mask to “die off.” COVID-19 can survive on surfaces for up to 72 hours.

Of note: the CDC says this method does not restore the mask back to “new” condition; they will lose effectiveness over time. However, taking these steps will extend the length of the mask’s effectiveness.