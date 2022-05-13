(WWLP) – The CDC’s latest COVID risk assessment shows most of Massachusetts is now seeing a high level of spread of COVID-19, with 11 of the state’s 14 counties at the highest risk level under the agency’s three-tiered system.

The system takes into account three factors: case rate per 100,000 residents, new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 residents, and percentage of staffed inpatient beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19.

The CDC’s latest assessment has Berkshire, Franklin, Worcester, Middlesex, Essex, Suffolk, Norfolk, Plymouth, Barnstable, Dukes, and Nantucket Counties are all at at the “High” community level, while Hampden, Hampshire, and Bristol Counties are at the “Medium” level.

Berkshire County has the worst numbers in the state, with more than 712 cases per 100,000 residents, and 14 new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 residents. Seven percent of inpatient beds in the Berkshires are in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19.

In Hampden County by comparison, there are 354 cases per 100,000 residents and 7 new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 residents. A little more than 5% of staffed inpatient beds in Hampden County are in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19.

Numbers are also worsening in neighboring Connecticut, where six out of the state’s eight counties are at the CDC’s “High” level (Litchfield, Hartford, Tolland, Windham, New Haven, and Middlesex), and two counties at the “Medium” level (Farifield and New London).

Only one county in all of New England (Essex County, Vermont) is currently at the CDC’s “Low” level.