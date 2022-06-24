(WWLP) – The latest weekly county-level update from the Centers for Disease Control puts 13 of Massachusetts’ 14 counties in the “Low” COVID risk level, which represents an improvement from previous weeks.

The CDC assesses COVID-19 risk on a county-by-county basis every week, using the metrics of: case rate per 100,000 residents, new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 residents, and percentage of staffed inpatient beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19. The rankings of “Low,” “Medium,” or “High” risk are used as a guidance for mask wearing and other preventative measures, with all people in areas of “High” risk being encouraged to wear masks indoors, and people in “Medium” risk areas being advised to check with their medical professionals about masking indoors. The only recommendations for those in “Low” risk counties is to stay up-to-date with COVID vaccinations and to get tested if you have symptoms.

Last week, Hampden County was in the “High” risk category, according to the CDC, but that dropped to “Low” risk under this week’s assessment. Hampshire, Franklin, and Berkshire Counties were all under “Medium” risk last week, and are now at “Low” risk this week. The only Massachusetts county currently not under “Low” risk is Dukes County, which includes Martha’s Vineyard. Dukes County is currently at “Medium” risk.

In neighboring Connecticut, Litchfield, New Haven, and Middlesex Counties are at “Medium” risk, while Harford, Tolland, Windham, Fairfield, and New London Counties are at “Low” risk.

Current Western Massachusetts Statistics by County:

Berkshire County

Case rate per 100,000 population: 174.48

New COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population: 6

% Staffed inpatient beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19: 4.2%

Franklin County

Case Rate per 100,000 population: 98.32

New COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population: 6.7

% Staffed inpatient beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19: 2.1%

Hampden County

Case Rate per 100,000 population: 145.81

New COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population: 6.4

% Staffed inpatient beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19: 4.1%

Hampshire County