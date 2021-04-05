CDC: new guidelines for disinfecting surfaces

This illustration photo shows a container of Clorox disinfecting wipes in a kitchen in Culver City, California, on April 24, 2020, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As the nation is injected with hope during the vaccine rollout, the Center for Disease Control has brought another piece of good news when it comes to the coronavirus.

While previous guidelines had encouraged fully disinfecting high-touch areas in your home, the CDC now says that cleaning areas with soap is enough to reduce the risk of surface transmission.

This information came Monday during a briefing of White House COVID task force.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said, “In most situations, regular cleaning of surfaces with soap and detergent, not necessarily disinfecting those surfaces is enough to reduce the risk of COVID-19 spread.”



The CDC does still recommends disinfecting your home if someone is sick, or if someone who is positive for COVID-19 has been inside within 24 hours.