(WWLP) – The CDC is expected to update its mask guidance soon, following the lead of states across the country.

According to NBC News, the agency is considering a new benchmark for whether masks are needed. At this time the requirements are based on the level of transmission in a given community and 97 percent of US counties are above the threshold for mask recommendations.

The update could come as soon as next week and the director of the CDC Rochelle Walensky is expected to discuss it in a news conference from the White House on Wednesday.