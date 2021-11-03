CDC recommends children ages 5-11 get vaccinated

Anaiya Layland, 12, receives her first Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination as her mother, Ashlesha Patel, observes at the Cook County Public Health Department, Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Des Plaines, Ill. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)

(WWLP) – An advisory panel to the CDC recommended that all children ages five to eleven should get Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine.

After that recommendation, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky signed off opening the door for a new vaccination push. Pfizer has already started shipping the smaller sized doses to states, doctor’s offices and pharmacies. The pediatric shot is about one-third of the dose given to teenagers and adults.

This opens the door for 28 million eligible children in the United States to get vaccinated against COVID-19 for the first time.

One hospital in Connecticut had their doses ready to go Tuesday afternoon and held their first vaccine clinic for kids. Grade-school age children have been greatly impacted by the pandemic.

An 8-year-old talked about why she wanted to get the shot as soon as possible, “I want to get the shot today because when stuff gets better I can be closer to my friends and we can get back to normal so we don’t have to wear masks in stores and wherever we go like on planes and long flights. And I can be back to normal in my classroom and in my school so we can have recess all together and not wear our masks when we are so close together,” said Addison Woodman.

Allison’s mom said the moment was more emotional than she expected and that it felt like this was the beginning of the final stage in this long fight.