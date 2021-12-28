CDC shortens Isolation and quarantine period for COVID-positive people

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Following new research, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have shortened their isolation and quarantine recommendations for people who test positive for COVID-19.

Those who are COVID-positive but are no longer showing symptoms of the virus can shorten their isolation period from 10 days down to five days, followed by another five days of strict mask-wearing around others.

The change comes as scientists conclude most COVID-19 transmissions occur in the one to two days before, and the three days after symptoms appear.

If you test positive for COVID, you may only leave isolation after five days if you are asymptomatic and continue masking for an additional five days.

The CDC is also updating protocols for people who have been exposed to COVID-19. If you are unvaccinated or more than six months from your second dose, they recommend quarantining for five days, followed by strict mask use for the next five days. People who have gotten their booster shot don’t need to quarantine after being exposed, but should wear a mask for 10 days after the exposure.

For everyone who is exposed, the CDC says the best practice would also include getting tested for COVID at day five after exposure.

If symptoms begin, you should immediately quarantine until a negative test confirms symptoms are not attributable to COVID-19.