CDC updates guidelines for holiday celebrations during pandemic

(WWLP) – The much anticipated holiday season is coming up and it’s a time people want to be with their loved ones.

“The holidays mean so much,” said Valerie Zavalunov of Springfield. “Especially when you are so family-oriented like me.”

New guidelines from the CDC states the safest way to celebrate is virtually, or with people who live with you. The agency advises outside is also best, but make sure to social distance. Top health officials are urging caution about the upcoming holidays.

“It’s just too soon to tell,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor at the White House. “We got to concentrate on continuing to get those numbers down, and not try to jump ahead by weeks or months.”

The US has officially surpassed 700,000 COVID-related deaths. Cases have declined by more than 20 percent nationwide and these downward trends also showing locally. the latest data indicating drops in new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. Valeria Zavalunov of Springfield is a healthcare worker and said this year they are going to keep holiday plans more low-key this year.

“More limited time with friends and family trying to avoid larger groups,” said Zavalunov. “It’s definitely a struggle, but you are keeping in mind that it’s for the better of everyone’s health.”

The CDC says if you are not fully vaccinated and aged 2 or older you should wear a mask in any indoor public place, and also consider masking up in crowded outdoor settings. Also, delay any holiday travel until you are fully vaccinated if you feel sick or have symptoms of COVID-19, stay home.