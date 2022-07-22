(WWLP) – An increasing number of counties nationwide are moving into a “high risk” zone for COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control, but that is not the case in western Massachusetts – at least not yet.

The CDC evaluates the risk of community spread of COVID-19 on a county-by-county basis each week. Their “low,” “medium,” and “high” community levels are used to serve as guidance for mask wearing and other precautions.

To be designated as “high” risk, a county must report a significant number of new COVID-19 cases and have reduced healthcare capacity due to COVID hospitalizations.

In the past week, the number of “high” risk counties increased by 6.5% nationwide. In the Northeast, however, most counties were at “low” or “medium” risk. Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin, and Berkshire counties were all at “low” risk.

Elsewhere in Massachusetts, Worcester, Essex, and Bristol Counties were also at “low” risk, while Middlesex, Suffolk, Norfolk, Plymouth, Barnstable, Dukes, and Nantucket Counties were all at “medium” risk.

In Connecticut, Litchfield, New Haven, and Middlesex Counties were at “medium” risk, while Fairfield, Hartford, Tolland, Windham, and New London Counties are at “low” risk.

People in counties determined to have a “high” level of COVID spread are urged to wear masks in indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status. Those in “medium” level counties are encouraged to consider masking, especially if you are immunocompromised.