CDC: What vaccinated and non-vaccinated travelers should know

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP)-After a trip back to her native Columbus, Ohio, Christina Clominger is back home and per CDC guidance, she doesn’t have to get tested because she’s healthy and fully vaccinated.

But even with the vaccine, she’s been extremely careful about where she goes, and who she is around.



“I will not go around anyone who is not vaccinated,” said Clominger of Waterbury, Connecticut. “I’m very strongly for vaccination. I know people who have not been vaccinated and almost died.”

Clominger is among the many passengers that flew in and out of Bradley International Airport this weekend. Here masks are mandated, and you’ll also need one on the plane. You can travel freely domestically if you’re vaccinated, but you may also have to prove you’re vaccinated if you go overseas.

CDC’s interactive online map of the world shows you the COVID-19 risk level of each country. The United States is at the highest risk, along with many other countries like Brazil and the United Kingdom. The CDC’s travel guidance is different for vaccinated and non-vaccinated travelers.



Fully vaccinated people traveling internationally are recommended to get a COVID-19 test 3 to 5 days after they return. Those who haven’t gotten vaccinated, are urged not to travel to another state, but if they absolutely have too, they should get tested 1 to 3 days before their flight, as well as 3 to 5 days after returning home.

Non-vaccinated flyers should also isolate for 7 days after the day returning, whether your test comes back positive or negative. If you choose not to get tested or contract COVID-19 on vacation, the CDC ups it to 10 days in isolation.