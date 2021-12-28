Chicopee post-inauguration reception canceled due to COVID surge

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Mayor John Vieau and other city officials will still be sworn into office for a new term on Monday, but a planned reception after the inauguration has been canceled.

Rachel Beaulieau, Chicopee’s communications and special projects manager, told 22News that Vieau will no longer be holding the reception, due to rising COVID-19 cases in the city.

All attendees of the inauguration, which is set for 10:00 A.M. at Berchmans Hall at Elms College, will be required to wear masks. Separate parties (those who do not live in the same household) will have to maintain a one-seat separation during the ceremony.

Here is the schedule for Chicopee’s January 3 Inauguration: