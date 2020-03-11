Chicopee public schools to cancel activities of more than 200 people due to coronavirus

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – Chicopee Public Schools will be canceling and/or postponing all activities that draw more than 200 people and include more than just students and staff as a response to coronavirus concerns.

According to a letter sent to families, the Department of Early and Secondary Education recommended in a conference call with school superintendents across the state, that school districts should cancel activities that would result in large crowds such as athletic events, plays, concerts, field trips, etc.

(Photo: Chicopee Public Schools)

Chicopee Public Schools Superintendent Lynn Clark stated the following action will be taken:

All activities that include more than just students and staff and are anticipated to draw more than 200 people between now and the end of April Break will be postponed or canceled. The cancelation specific events will be communicated to families by the school principal.

All field trips scheduled are closely being assessed and it is likely some may be postponed or canceled.

Chicopee Public Schools will continue to monitor the situation while working with their Nursing Supervisor, Director of Facilities, local health department, and the CDC.