Child care, barbershops feature in Biden vaccination push

U.S. President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, speaks about the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) response and the vaccination program from the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

BOSTON (SHNS) – Free child care during vaccinations, expanded canvassing, and a bevy of new incentives will feature in President Joe Biden’s push for an “All-of-America Sprint” to get at least 70 percent of adults partially vaccinated by July 4, the White House announced Wednesday.

Biden plans to unveil a National Month of Action aimed at further expanding vaccine access and encouraging those who still have not been immunized to get the shot.

As part of the initiative, KinderCare and Learning Care Group locations in the U.S. will offer free drop-in child care for any adult who needs help while getting a vaccine or recovering from the shot, while more than 500 YMCA locations will offer support for parents with vaccination appointments and Bright Horizons will provide free child care to more than 10 million workers at participating organizations.

Pharmacies across the country will also begin to stay open later on Fridays in June to offer greater vaccine access to employees with less flexible work schedules.

Vice President Kamala Harris plans to lead a national tour aimed at boosting vaccination rates, and the Biden administration will also partner with Black Coalition Against COVID, the University of Maryland Center for Health Equity, and SheaMoisture to offer vaccines at Black-owned barbershops and beauty salons.

In recent weeks, businesses and local governments have ramped up incentive programs to help encourage those who still have not been vaccinated, and the Biden administration compiled available incentives online to help drive additional engagement.

As of Wednesday, 63 percent of American adults have been vaccinated, while 12 states have at least partially vaccinated 70 percent of adults or more, according to the Biden administration.