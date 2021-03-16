Children receive COVID-19 vaccine as part of Moderna study

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

(WWLP) – Moderna announced Tuesday that the first child participants have received their first dose of the vaccine in the company’s COVID-19 vaccine study.

According to a news release posted by the company on their website, the first participants have been dosed in the Phase 2/3 study, called the KidCOVE study, for children ages 6 months to less than 12 years.

This Phase 2/3 two-part, open-label, dose-escalation, age de-escalation, and randomized, observer-blind, placebo-controlled expansion study will evaluate the safety, tolerability, reactogenicity, and effectiveness of two doses of mRNA-1273 given 28 days apart.

The Company intends to enroll approximately 6,750 child participants in the U.S. and Canada ages 6 months to less than 12 years.

In part 1 each participant ages two years to less than 12 years may receive one of two dose levels. Also in Part 1, each participant ages six months to less than 2 years may receive one of three dose levels

The study is being conducted in collaboration with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, part of the National Institutes of Health, and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.