(WWLP) – China is taking drastic measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 which could potentially slow down it’s economy.

Following the Omicron surge in the Asia Pacific region of the world, the Chinese government is implementing a zero COVID policy. Heavy restrictions aimed at eliminating both COVID-19 related deaths and cases.

China’s situation could have a ripple effect on supply and demand here in the states. The U.S. relies on China for a variety of products, if the countries production slows, supply will not be able to meet consumer needs.

“If that happens in China, where a slow down happens and we don’t get the products that we expect to get from China, we are going to see a slow down in America and we’re going to see higher inflation,” said Financial Advisor Mark Teed from Raymond James Financial.

Currently in the U.S., inflations has risen above eight and a half percent. To combat those rising numbers, it’s up to the Federal Reserve to increase rates.