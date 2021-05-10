City of Topeka dropping mask requirement on May 17

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka is dropping its mask requirement in city buildings, a spokeswoman said Monday.

The new rule allowing people to go into city buildings without a mask takes effect May 17. The new rule excludes the municipal court, which will still require masks, according to the City of Topeka.

The new rule takes effect the same day that Kansas State University is also loosening its mask rules. K-State will require masks inside campus buildings, but anyone who is fully vaccinated can drop their mask while outside.