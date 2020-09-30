Clinical trial results on COVID-19 convalescent plasma treatment by Trinity Health of New England

In this April 22, 2020 photo provided by New York Blood Center Enterprises, Aubrie Cresswell, 24, donates convalescent plasma at the Blood Bank of Delmarva Christiana Donor Center in suburban Newark, Delaware. “It’s, I think, our job as humans to step forward and help in society,” said Cresswell who has donated three times and counting. One donation was shipped to a hospitalized friend of a friend, and “it brought me to tears. I was like, overwhelmed with it just because the family was really thankful.” (New York Blood Center Enterprises via AP)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WWLP) – Trinity Health of New England, the parent company of Mercy Medical Center in Springfield, treated patients with donated blood plasma in its COVID-19 clinical trial. The completion of phase two COVID-19 convalescent plasma clinical trial is now published in the Infectious Diseases and Therapy Journal.

Trinity Health Of New England is one of a handful of FDA approved blood plasma studies in the country to run the trial back in April. The study evaluated the transfusion of convalescent plasma on critically ill COVID-19 patients.

“This is a wonderful accomplishment and a real attestation of what we are capable of achieving,” said Danyal Ibrahim, MD, MPH, Regional Chief Quality Officer for Trinity Health Of New England, who served amongst a team of investigators of the study. “This publication will allow us to share our experience with convalescent plasma at a time when the conversation about safety and efficacy of this therapy remains alive and well in the U.S. and worldwide.”

According to the study, 38 patients were included in the analysis, 24 recovered and were discharged, and 14 died. Patients who received convalescent plasma early in the disease course (severe illness group) as compared to the patients that received convalescent plasma later in the disease progression (critical illness group) had significantly lower hospital mortality 13% vs 55% (p < 0.02) and shorter mean hospital length of stay 15.4 vs 33 days (p < 0.01). One patient experienced a transient transfusion reaction. No other adverse effects of convalescent plasma infusion were observed.

“Our results suggest that convalescent plasma is safe and has the potential for positive impact on clinical outcomes including recovery and survival if given to patients early in the course of COVID-19,” added Latha Dulipsingh MD, FACP, FACE, Chair, Institutional Review Board, Trinity Health Of New England. Dr. Dulipsingh was also an investigator on the study.

“Trinity Health Of New England has a continued commitment to ongoing research and treatment to ensure the health and safety of our patients, colleagues, and communities,” said Dr. Syed Hussain, Chief Clinical Officer, Trinity Health Of New England. “This study adds to the ongoing national discussion on efficacy of convalescent plasma and helps us add another tool in our armamentarium against COVID-19.”

The hospitals that participated in the trial: