UMass Amherst commencement, related weekend activities postponed
22News Newscast extended from 11:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.
Coaches struggle to keep athletes ready for potential restart to their seasons

Coronavirus

by: Allif Karim

Posted: / Updated:

IJAMSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Head Coach of the Oakdale Bears basketball team, Brandon Long, emphasizes the difficulty with keeping his athletes ready for a potential opportunity to play in the state basketball championships.

Oakdale was playing some of its best basketball, before their season was cut short when the MPSSAA announced that it would be postponing the state basketball finals.

The Maryland Public Secondary School Athletic Association has not made a decision yet whether it will continue State Basketball finals at a later date.

