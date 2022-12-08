WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In West Springfield, Coburn School held a multilingual Covid-19 vaccination clinic in an effort to offer public health resources for the community.

This clinic is part of the local COVID-19 Get Boosted Vaccine Equity Initiative. There were interpreters for several languages, as well as family liaisons and extra staff on hand to provide information to families and answer their questions and concerns in their preferred language.

Students and staff at the school providing assistance in over 50 languages.

Sara Almoula, a counselor at Coburn School said, “As you know West Springfield has a huge population and diversity so it’s really good to connect the refuges and the school together but also to let the refugee and these populations know that there is this type of resource.”

In an effort to reach as many people as possible the clinics also offered $75 gift cards.