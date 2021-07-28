Concerns grow over upcoming school year following new CDC mask guidance

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Concerns surrounding the Delta Variant continues, including added guidance for students returning to school.

The CDC now recommends that students K-12, teachers, and staff put their masks on when they return to school this fall. The organization also says that students should return to full in-person learning with prevention strategies in place.

22News spoke with one local resident who said people should do anything it takes to keep others safe.

“It’s good for their parents too, you know? I would want my kids to wear a mask in school these days, and I would expect other people to do the same,” said Juan Rivera of West Springfield.

As of now, there is still no mask mandate in place for Massachusetts.