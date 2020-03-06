Congress passes coronavirus funding

(NBC News) – Congress has approved an $8 billion emergency funding bill to combat the deadly COVID 19 coronavirus.

The move comes as a cruise ship linked to at least two confirmed cases was ordered to remain off the California coast while people on board are tested, and the number of cases in New York doubled to 22.

Health officials are urgently warning people showing symptoms to stay home from work after President Trump stirred controversy during a call to Fox News, when he said of coronvirus patients “some of them go to work, but they get better.” The president also said he has a “hunch” the death rate is lower than the World Health Organization is reporting.

At least 12 people have died of COVID-19 in the United States so far, out of 194 confirmed cases.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2TF8uyy