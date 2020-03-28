Congressman Neal discusses virus relief bill passage

(WWLP) – U.S. Representative Richard Neal hosted a conference call Saturday to discuss the massive bill passed by the House and signed by the president Friday.

The bill promises payments to most Americans, funds for hospitals and first responders and relief for small businesses and large corporations. Many Americans will get checks of $1,2000.

Neal also was sure to note there would be oversight for the funds issued to corporations. He described the current situation in Washington as like none he has seen in his career.

Yesterday was a remarkable moment in the years that I served. If you consider from last Saturday until yesterday, we passed two major pieces of legislation in a bipartisan manner. Anyone who questions how fast Congress can act they had the chance to witness it yesterday. U.S. Representative Richard Neal

Neal also remarked on the specific challenges of responding to this crisis, noting that the pandemic threatens the health of Americans as well as our economy and financial systems — two things not often addressed together.