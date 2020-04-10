Connecticut military deploys fourth public health’s mobile field hospital

SHARON, Conn. (National Guard) – Members of the Governor’s Foot Guard and Horse Guard along with the Connecticut National Guard deployed the final portion of the Department of Public Health’s Mobile Field Hospital to Sharon Hospital.

This is a modular, trailer mounted system that includes power generation and HVAC (climate control). “To plan for possible surge scenarios, the state has designated the campus of Sharon Hospital as a location for a 25-bed field hospital. The field site is being established in the main exterior parking area of the hospital,” said Marina Ballantine, a spokeswoman for Sharon Hospital. “This is a precautionary measure to enhance bed capacity and offer additional flexibility for the entire state, should there be an influx of COVID-19 cases throughout Connecticut. At this time, it has not been determined what type of patients will be cared for in the field hospital.”

The Governor’s Foot and Horse Guard took on this specialized mission of transporting and deploying the hospital beginning in April 2019. “The State Militia does more than just ceremonies,” said Maj. Gen. Francis Evon, adjutant general of the Connecticut National Guard. “We’ve found missions to give them operational functions during emergencies. They’ve taken the Mobile Field Hospital mission and just ran with it. They want to be relevant and they want to help, I’ve been very impressed.”