Connecticut receives partial home test kit shipment, following massive delay

(WWLP) – Looking across state lines, some cities in Connecticut were given COVID-19 test kits on Sunday after the state received a partial shipment on Friday. Distribution plans were set back after a shipment of 3 million at-home tests did not arrive earlier in the week.

Due to the delay, the town of Bethel says they are prioritizing the first distribution to residents and frontline workers who work directly with the public that are having symptoms or have a known exposure to the virus.

They are also only supplying one test per household, and proof of residency is required.

Other areas are issuing the tests on a first come, first serve basis but are allowing two kits per family if necessary. Some are also offering masks with the test kits.