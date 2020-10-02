Coping with COVID: What you can do to keep yourself and your family healthy

(WWLP) – The CDC says the coronavirus spreads mainly between people who are in close contact with one another, through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks.

The CDC says it’s important to wash your hands often, for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place. Avoid close contact with people who are sick, or who don’t live with you.

Wear a mask – this helps prevent those respiratory droplets from flying through the air, and possibly infecting others.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces in your home and, your workspace. This includes light switches, door knobs, phones, keyboards and sinks.

Also, monitor how you feel. Watch for fever, cough, or shortness of breath, which are common covid-19 symptoms.

The CDC also suggests just staying home, and avoiding contact with others, if you have any symptoms of the COVID-19.

