Breaking News
Man charged with murder of taxi driver in Springfield
1  of  2
Watch Live
2PM: Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds her first White House news briefing 1:30PM: Governor Charlie Baker and state health officials provide update on the state’s response to the coronavirus

Coronavirus: A vaccine by January?

Coronavirus

by: NBC's Tracie Potts

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News)  As coronavirus sweeps across the country, there is a new massive undertaking to counter it just as quickly: “Operation Warp Speed” – a public-private partnership aimed at developing a vaccine in record time.

Top health official Dr. Anthony Fauci is part of the team, and says while research is in the early trial stages, but if all goes well a vaccine could be ready for distribution by January.

“We want to go quickly, but we want to make sure it’s safe and it’s effective. I think that is doable,” Dr. Fauci said.

AstraZeneca, one of the world’s top drugmakers, is already scaling up production with research still underway.
 
“Our goal is to have a vaccine that can be available to the public on an emergency use basis by the end of the year,” says AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot.
 
The hunt for a miracle drug comes as more stay-at-home orders expire in states where COVID-19 cases are still rising. 

White House social distancing guidelines expired Thursday evening, and more than two dozen states will be in some phase of reopening by Friday.
 
Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2KMNTUX

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today