Coronavirus causes high demand in disinfectant supplies

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Fears of the coronavirus have people stocking up on hand sanitizer, wipes, and other supplies.

Many people are rushing to retailers like Walmart to buy disinfecting products, but the high demand is leaving manufactures scrambling to meet the need. Fear of the coronavirus has led people to stock up on supplies, leaving store shelves empty and online retailers with high prices.

Sales of hand sanitizers in the U.S. were up 73 percent compared to this same period a year ago. It’s not just individual people buying supplies. Malls, sports arenas, and workplaces are all adding more hand sanitizer stations to help combat the coronavirus.

Purell, the best-selling hand sanitizer, says it has seen higher demand from health care facilities in addition to stores. It’s also adding more shifts and having employees work overtime at the two Ohio facilities where most Purell is made.

Although hand sanitizer does help kill germs, the CDC says you’re better off washing your hands with soap and warm water.