Coronavirus causes wedding woes

(WBBH) The coronavirus outbreak is not only impacting our health, but it is also impacting trade with China.



If you’re a bride-to-be and plan on shopping for your wedding dress, it could take longer than expected to get your dress.



Many factories are currently closed, and Betzaida James, owner of Carina’s Bridal in Fort Meyers, Florida said if you order your dress, some designers won’t be able to ship them until the middle of the summer. She also said many also aren’t doing rushed orders.



“Everything is available off the rack so that’s not a problem,” James said. “But if we want to order something, if their wedding was in the early summer I’d have to err on the side of caution and advise them not to place an order because I can’t guarantee it’ll be here in time.”



She said she expects many of the factories to begin opening back up soon, but said the impacts could last for months.



