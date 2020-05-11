Coronavirus Cleaning: Disinfecting Your Car

(NBC News) Even under the strictest of stay-at-home orders, many are still using their cars to pick up necessities. Unfortunately, they also might be picking up and bringing home so much more.



That’s why disinfecting your car is now more important than ever.



Commonly touched areas including the steering wheel, shifter, turn signal stalks and door handles all need a regular wipe down.



Unlike the inside of your house, you shouldn’t use bleach or hydrogen peroxide to kill covid-19 inside your car.



An alcohol solution or plain soap and water are just fine.



After disinfecting your ride, remember to disinfect yourself by cleaning your hands thoroughly.

If you want an ever deeper clean, many car dealerships and full service car washes are now offering an interior disinfectant spray as an ala carte option.

