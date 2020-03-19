Coronavirus concerns shut down immigration office in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services office in San Diego announced it was closing as of Wednesday morning, but staff apparently didn’t tell people with appointments.

Many showed up for their scheduled interviews only to discover the door was locked with a sign on it: “Office closed.”

An unidentified man arrives at U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services office in San Diego for an appointment only to discover office had closed due to Coronavirus concerns.

People complained they weren’t notified by staff about the office shutting down due to concerns over the coronavirus.

“One can get infected anywhere, not just here,” said a woman who identified herself as Teresa.

She was there for an extension on her resident status.

Teresa says she had an interview for an extension on her resident status but was disappointed to find U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services office closed in Downtown San Diego.

“We could’ve come in according to appointment time one by one. You don’t need everyone coming in at the same time, we all had appointments, I don’t see why they had to close things down,” Teresa said.

Another woman named Iredesma, said she too never got notified.

“They just gave us a number to call for information about further appointments, let’s hope this passes quickly,” said Iredesma.

The center sent out word it hopes to open its doors again on April 1.

Salvador Rivera can be reached at srivera@borderreport.com

