(WWLP) – The seven-day positivity rate continues to rise slowly, as more cases are confirmed in the state.

Currently, it stands at more than 1.1 percent and the and the daily average of cases is now more than 200, the highest it’s been since May.

A majority of these cases coming from the 20 to 29-year-old age range. Here is the latest COVID-19 data report from the state’s Department of Public Health.