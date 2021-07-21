Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 457 new cases, 2 new deaths

BOSTON (WWLP) – State health officials on Wednesday reported over 400 new COVID-19 infections across the state and two new deaths in their daily dashboard.
In total, 457 new cases were reported bringing the total number of cases to 667,341. Over 60 probable cases were also reported Wednesday, bringing that total to 46,673.
The number of fully vaccinated people in Massachusetts is now 4,312,754. The state’s 7-day positivity rate as of Wednesday is 1.30 percent.
Below is the latest data on COVID-19 in Massachusetts:
- Tests reported: 36,110 (24,329,368 reported tests in total)
- Hospitalizations: 107 patients currently hospitalized (34 are in the ICU and 14 have been intubated)
- Deaths: 2 new deaths (17,667 confirmed deaths in total, the average age of patients who died was 70)