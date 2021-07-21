Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 457 new cases, 2 new deaths

BOSTON (WWLP) – State health officials on Wednesday reported over 400 new COVID-19 infections across the state and two new deaths in their daily dashboard.

In total, 457 new cases were reported bringing the total number of cases to 667,341. Over 60 probable cases were also reported Wednesday, bringing that total to 46,673.

The number of fully vaccinated people in Massachusetts is now 4,312,754. The state’s 7-day positivity rate as of Wednesday is 1.30 percent.

Today's #COVID19MA vaccine update:



– 9,747,390 doses shipped to MA

– 8,804,720 total doses administered, 10,505 more than yesterday

– 4,312,754 people are fully vaccinated.



— Mass.gov (@MassGov) July 21, 2021

