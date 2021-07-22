Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 477 new cases, 6 new deaths

BOSTON (WWLP) – State health officials on Wednesday reported over 400 new COVID-19 infections across the state and six new deaths in their daily dashboard.

In total, 477 new cases were reported bringing the total number of cases to 667,818. Sixty-five probable cases were also reported Thursday, bringing that total to 46,738. The number of fully vaccinated people in Massachusetts is 4,317,442 and the state’s 7-day positivity rate as of Thursday is 1.39 percent.

Below is the latest data on COVID-19 in Massachusetts: