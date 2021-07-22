Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 477 new cases, 6 new deaths

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Massachusetts coronavirus. (Fusion Medical Animation/Unsplash/Clker-Free-Vector-Images/Pixabay)

BOSTON (WWLP) – State health officials on Wednesday reported over 400 new COVID-19 infections across the state and six new deaths in their daily dashboard.  

In total, 477 new cases were reported bringing the total number of cases to 667,818. Sixty-five probable cases were also reported Thursday, bringing that total to 46,738. The number of fully vaccinated people in Massachusetts is 4,317,442 and the state’s 7-day positivity rate as of Thursday is 1.39 percent. 

Below is the latest data on COVID-19 in Massachusetts:  

  • Tests reported: 34,750 (24,364,115 reported tests in total)  
  • Hospitalizations: 118 patients currently hospitalized (36 are in the ICU and 12 have been intubated)  
  • Deaths: 6 new deaths (17,673 confirmed deaths in total, the average age of patients who died was 70) 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today