Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 586 new cases, 5 new deaths

BOSTON (WWLP) – State health officials on Wednesday reported over 500 new COVID-19 infections across the state and five new deaths in their daily dashboard.

In total, 586 new cases were reported bringing the total number of cases to 668,404. Thirty-eight probable cases were also reported Thursday, bringing that total to 46,776. The number of fully vaccinated people in Massachusetts is 4,321,931 and the state’s 7-day positivity rate as of Friday is 1.53 percent.

Below is the latest data on COVID-19 in Massachusetts: