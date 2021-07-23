Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 586 new cases, 5 new deaths

BOSTON (WWLP) – State health officials on Wednesday reported over 500 new COVID-19 infections across the state and five new deaths in their daily dashboard.
In total, 586 new cases were reported bringing the total number of cases to 668,404. Thirty-eight probable cases were also reported Thursday, bringing that total to 46,776. The number of fully vaccinated people in Massachusetts is 4,321,931 and the state’s 7-day positivity rate as of Friday is 1.53 percent.
Below is the latest data on COVID-19 in Massachusetts:
- Tests reported: 50,456 (24,414,571 reported tests in total)
- Hospitalizations: 114 patients currently hospitalized (29 are in the ICU and 12 have been intubated)
- Deaths: 5 new deaths (17,678 confirmed deaths in total, the average age of patients who died was 70)