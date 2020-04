(NBC News) Millions of students are coming up on what would have been graduations and end-of-the-school-year events had it not been for coronavirus. Amelia Leahy is just one senior who's final year of high school has been cut short.

Her prom dress is unworn; the dance is off. So is the rest of lacrosse season. "I was about 50 saves away from breaking a 20 year old record," Leahy notes. She understands why, but is also disappointed. "It’s been such a big impactful part of my life, and a good part of my life that I don’t want to see it as over," she says. It’s not just seniors. Coronavirus is cancelling rites of passage for students of all ages nationwide, like saying goodbye to friends and teachers or moving to new grades or schools.